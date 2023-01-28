Wind Chill Advisory issued January 28 at 1:48PM MST until January 29 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow

accumulations of up to one inch. For the Wind Chill Advisory,

very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below

zero.

* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,

Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and

Salmon.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST this

afternoon. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 5 PM this

afternoon to 11 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The dangerously

cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as

little as 10 minutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.