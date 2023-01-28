Wind Chill Warning issued January 28 at 10:00PM MST until January 30 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, dress in multiple layers, cover all exposed skin including wearing hats and gloves, and take breaks in a heated environment. Check on those without adequate heating, and monitor pipes for freezing. Also remember to keep pets warm and dry and provided with plenty of food and water.

* WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, Kilgore, Howe, Arco, Mackay, and Chilly.

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills of 20 to 40 below zero expected.

