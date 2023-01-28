Wind Chill Warning issued January 28 at 10:00PM MST until January 30 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
…WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED…
* WHAT…Light snow will end over the next 2 hours, thus the
Winter Storm Warning has been cancelled. For the Wind Chill
Warning, dangerously cold wind chills of 15 to 30 below zero
expected.
* WHERE…The Big Hole Mountains including Victor and Pine Creek
Pass.
* WHEN…From 6 PM Sunday to noon MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, dress in
multiple layers, cover all exposed skin including wearing hats and
gloves, and take breaks in a heated environment. Check on those
without adequate heating, and monitor pipes for freezing. Also
remember to keep pets warm and dry and provided with plenty of
food and water.