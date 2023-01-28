Wind Chill Warning issued January 28 at 10:00PM MST until January 30 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SUNDAY TO NOON

MST MONDAY…

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, additional snow

accumulations of 1 to 2 inches expected. For the Wind Chill

Warning, dangerously cold wind chills of 15 to 30 below zero

expected.

* WHERE…Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Soda

Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, and Swan Valley.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 5 AM MST Sunday.

For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM Sunday to noon MST

Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The dangerously cold

wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little

as 30 minutes.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, dress in

multiple layers, cover all exposed skin including wearing hats and

gloves, and take breaks in a heated environment. Check on those

without adequate heating, and monitor pipes for freezing. Also

remember to keep pets warm and dry and provided with plenty of

food and water. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The

latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.