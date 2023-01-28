Wind Chill Warning issued January 28 at 10:00PM MST until January 30 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SUNDAY TO NOON
MST MONDAY…
* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, additional snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches expected. For the Wind Chill
Warning, dangerously cold wind chills of 15 to 30 below zero
expected.
* WHERE…The Bear River Range including Emigration Summit.
* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 5 AM MST Sunday.
For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM Sunday to noon MST
Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The dangerously cold
wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 30 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, dress in
multiple layers, cover all exposed skin including wearing hats and
gloves, and take breaks in a heated environment. Check on those
without adequate heating, and monitor pipes for freezing. Also
remember to keep pets warm and dry and provided with plenty of
food and water. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The
latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.