Wind Chill Warning issued January 28 at 10:00PM MST until January 30 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills of 15 to 30 below zero
expected.
* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Pocatello, Blackfoot,
American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn,
Oakley, Challis, Clayton, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena,
Copper Basin, Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo.
* WHEN…From 6 PM Sunday to noon MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, dress in
multiple layers, cover all exposed skin including wearing hats and
gloves, and take breaks in a heated environment. Check on those
without adequate heating, and monitor pipes for freezing. Also
remember to keep pets warm and dry and provided with plenty of
food and water.