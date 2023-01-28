Wind Chill Warning issued January 28 at 2:41PM MST until January 30 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind

chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the

Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations

of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE…Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles, Montpelier, and

Georgetown.

* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM Sunday to noon

MST Monday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 AM MST

Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute. The cold wind

chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as

30 minutes.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.