Wind Chill Warning issued January 28 at 2:41PM MST until January 30 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional

snow accumulations of 2 to 9 inches, except 4 to 12 inches on

ridge tops and elevations above passes. For the Wind Chill

Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as

low as 25 below zero.

* WHERE…The Bear River Range including Emigration Summit.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 5 AM MST Sunday.

For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM Sunday to noon MST

Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute. The cold wind

chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as

30 minutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.