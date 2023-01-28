Wind Chill Warning issued January 28 at 2:41PM MST until January 30 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 20

below to 30 below zero.

* WHERE…Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, and Fort

Hall.

* WHEN…From 6 PM Sunday to noon MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…New snow this evening and overnight should

total less than 2 inches, therefore the Winter Weather Advisory

has been cancelled.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.