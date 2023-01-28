Wind Chill Warning issued January 28 at 2:41PM MST until January 30 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 35 below zero.
* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn,
Oakley, Borah Peak, Challis, Clayton, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun
Valley, Galena, Copper Basin, Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo.
* WHEN…From 6 PM Sunday to noon MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.