Wind Chill Warning issued January 28 at 9:57PM MST until January 30 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills

expected. Wind chills 35 to 45 below zero. For the Winter

Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches.

* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin Foothills and Upper Green

River Basin.

* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, from 5 PM Sunday to 9 AM

MST Monday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST

Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind

chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10

minutes.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.