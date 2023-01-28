Winter Storm Warning issued January 28 at 10:00PM MST until January 30 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills of 25 to 40 below zero
expected, along with wind gusts of 35 to 55 MPH resulting in
reduced visibility and blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE…Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, Small, and Monida Pass.
* WHEN…Until noon MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Be prepared for
blowing and drifting snow resulting in poor visibility and slick
travel conditions. Interstate 15 may be impacted, especially
north of Dubois.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, dress in
multiple layers, cover all exposed skin including wearing hats and
gloves, and take breaks in a heated environment. Check on those
without adequate heating, and monitor pipes for freezing. Also
remember to keep pets warm and dry and provided with plenty of
food and water. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight,
food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The
latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.