Winter Storm Warning issued January 28 at 10:00PM MST until January 30 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills of 25 to 40 below zero

expected, along with wind gusts of 35 to 55 MPH resulting in

reduced visibility and blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, Small, and Monida Pass.

* WHEN…Until noon MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite

on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Be prepared for

blowing and drifting snow resulting in poor visibility and slick

travel conditions. Interstate 15 may be impacted, especially

north of Dubois.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, dress in

multiple layers, cover all exposed skin including wearing hats and

gloves, and take breaks in a heated environment. Check on those

without adequate heating, and monitor pipes for freezing. Also

remember to keep pets warm and dry and provided with plenty of

food and water. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight,

food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The

latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.