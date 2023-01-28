Winter Storm Warning issued January 28 at 1:49PM MST until January 29 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 2

inches.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole.

* WHEN…Through 11 AM Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility. Cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin, in as little as 30 minutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.