Winter Storm Warning issued January 28 at 1:49PM MST until January 29 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches in the valley; 6 to 12 inches in the higher elevations.
* WHERE…Star Valley and the Salt and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. Cold wind chills could
cause frostbite on exposed skin, in as little as 30 minutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.