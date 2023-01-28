Winter Storm Warning issued January 28 at 2:03PM MST until January 29 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations ranging from
around 2 inches in northern Yellowstone Park to 2 to 4 inches
in the mountains.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Absaroka Mountains, Teton
and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Through 11 AM Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. Cold wind chills could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.