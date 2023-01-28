Winter Storm Warning issued January 28 at 2:41PM MST until January 30 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Winds gusting as high as 55 mph will lead to areas of
reduced visibility in blowing and drifting snow. Dangerously low
wind chills are expected, as low as 40 below zero.
* WHERE…Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, and Small.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to noon MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind
chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10
minutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.