Winter Storm Warning issued January 28 at 2:47AM MST until January 28 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of

3 to 7 inches below 7000 feet MSL and 8 to 12 inches above 7000

feet.

* WHERE…Malad Summit and Fish Creek Summit including the

communities of Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs,

Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, and

Victor.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.