Winter Storm Warning issued January 28 at 2:47AM MST until January 29 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10

inches below 7000 feet MSL and 10 to 20 inches above 7000 feet.

* WHERE…Bear River Range including but not limited to Emigration

Summit.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.