Winter Storm Warning issued January 28 at 3:32AM MST until January 29 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…Through 11 AM Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. Cold wind chills could

cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.