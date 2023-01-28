Winter Storm Warning issued January 28 at 9:57PM MST until January 29 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. For the Wind Chill Advisory,

very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 20 to 30 below

zero.

* WHERE…Star Valley.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 11 AM MST Sunday.

For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 5 PM Sunday to 9 AM MST

Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind chills

could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 20

minutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.