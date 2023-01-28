Winter Weather Advisory issued January 28 at 10:00PM MST until January 29 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SUNDAY TO NOON

MST MONDAY…

* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills

of 15 to 30 below zero expected. For the Winter Weather

Advisory, additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches

expected.

* WHERE…Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook.

* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM Sunday to noon

MST Monday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 AM MST

Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The dangerously cold

wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little

as 30 minutes.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, dress in

multiple layers, cover all exposed skin including wearing hats and

gloves, and take breaks in a heated environment. Check on those

without adequate heating, and monitor pipes for freezing. Also

remember to keep pets warm and dry and provided with plenty of

food and water. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The

latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.