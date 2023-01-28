Winter Weather Advisory issued January 28 at 2:03PM MST until January 29 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.

* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin and South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow will

occur in areas around Farson, along US Highway 191 and Highway

28. The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.