Winter Weather Advisory issued January 28 at 2:41PM MST until January 28 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the
Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations
of up to two inches, except up to 5 inches on ridge tops and
elevations above passes.
* WHERE…Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook.
* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM Sunday to noon
MST Monday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 11 PM MST
this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. The dangerously
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.