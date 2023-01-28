Winter Weather Advisory issued January 28 at 2:47AM MST until January 28 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 1 to 3
inches below 6000 feet MSL and 4 to 10 inches above 6000 feet.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph leading to areas of blowing and
drifting snow.
* WHERE…Sweetzer Summit, Connor Summit, and City of Rocks NR
including the communities Albion, Almo, Elba, Malta, Rockland,
and Holbrook.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.