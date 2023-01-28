Winter Weather Advisory issued January 28 at 2:47AM MST until January 29 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow and strong winds expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph leading to
areas of blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE…Monida Pass including the communities of Dubois,
Spencer, Edie School, and Small.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind
chills as low as 50 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.