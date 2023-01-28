Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 11:00 AM
Published 2:47 AM

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 28 at 2:47AM MST until January 29 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches.

* WHERE…Georgetown Summit and Holbrook Summit including the
communities of Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles,
Montpelier, and Georgetown.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content