Winter Weather Advisory issued January 28 at 2:47AM MST until January 29 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches.
* WHERE…Georgetown Summit and Holbrook Summit including the
communities of Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles,
Montpelier, and Georgetown.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.