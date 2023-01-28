Winter Weather Advisory issued January 28 at 9:57PM MST until January 29 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. For the Wind Chill Advisory,
very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 25 to 35 below
zero.
* WHERE…South Lincoln County.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST Sunday.
For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 5 PM Sunday to 9 AM MST
Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The dangerously cold
wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 10 minutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.