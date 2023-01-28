Winter Weather Advisory issued January 28 at 9:57PM MST until January 29 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills 35 to 45 below zero. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin Foothills and Upper Green
River Basin.
* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, from 5 PM Sunday to 9 AM
MST Monday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST
Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind
chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10
minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.