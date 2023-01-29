Wind Chill Advisory issued January 29 at 10:59AM MST until January 30 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 9 AM MST Monday.

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 20 to 40 below zero.

…WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM MST THIS MORNING…

