Alerts
Published 10:59 AM

Wind Chill Advisory issued January 29 at 10:59AM MST until January 30 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

…WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM MST THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 20 to 40
below zero.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 9 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

