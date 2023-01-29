Wind Chill Advisory issued January 29 at 10:59AM MST until January 30 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM MST THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 20 to 40
below zero.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 9 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.