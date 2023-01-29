Wind Chill Warning issued January 29 at 10:26AM MST until January 30 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.

