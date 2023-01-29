Wind Chill Warning issued January 29 at 10:26AM MST until January 30 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low
as 30 below zero.
* WHERE…Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Malad,
Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles, Montpelier, and Georgetown.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.