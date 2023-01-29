Wind Chill Warning issued January 29 at 10:26AM MST until January 30 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 35 below zero.
* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Pocatello, Blackfoot,
American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn,
Oakley, Victor, Borah Peak, Challis, Clayton, Stanley,
Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena, Copper Basin, Hailey, Bellevue,
and Picabo.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.