Wind Chill Warning issued January 29 at 2:44AM MST until January 30 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 45
below zero.
* WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls,
Rexburg, St. Anthony, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park,
Kilgore, Howe, Arco, Mackay, and Chilly.
* WHEN…Until noon MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.