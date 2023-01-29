Wind Chill Warning issued January 29 at 2:44AM MST until January 30 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, additional snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, except 4 to 6 inches in the

Bear River Range. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. For the Wind

Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind

chills as low as 30 below zero.

* WHERE…Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Emigration

Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, and Swan Valley.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon MST today. For

the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon MST

Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute. The cold wind

chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as

30 minutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. Avoid outside activities if

possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing,

a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1 or by visiting 511.idaho.gov.