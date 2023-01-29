Wind Chill Warning issued January 29 at 2:44AM MST until January 30 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, additional snow
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, except 4 to 6 inches in the
Bear River Range. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. For the Wind
Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind
chills as low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE…Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Emigration
Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, and Swan Valley.
* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon MST today. For
the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon MST
Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. The cold wind
chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as
30 minutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Avoid outside activities if
possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing,
a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1 or by visiting 511.idaho.gov.