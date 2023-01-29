Wind Chill Warning issued January 29 at 4:55PM MST until January 30 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 35 to
45 below zero.
* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin Foothills and Upper Green
River Basin.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.