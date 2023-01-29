Winter Weather Advisory issued January 29 at 10:59AM MST until January 29 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO 9 AM MST MONDAY…
* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills of 45 to 55 below zero. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, additional snow accumulations of up to one
inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin Foothills and Upper Green
River Basin.
* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, from 5 PM this afternoon to
9 AM MST Monday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM
MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind
chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10
minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.