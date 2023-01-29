Winter Weather Advisory issued January 29 at 2:44AM MST until January 29 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Malad, Preston,
Thatcher, St. Charles, Montpelier, and Georgetown.
* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
noon MST Monday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until noon
MST today.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning commute. The cold wind chills could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use
caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by visiting 511.idaho.gov.