Special Weather Statement issued January 30 at 10:06AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

Very cold temperatures will continue today through tomorrow

morning. Wind chill values of 20 to 30 below zero will be common

throughout most of the area again tonight. The coldest

temperatures and wind chill values are expected across lower

elevations of the Wind River and Green River basins.

Take precautions if spending time outside, and make sure to bring warm

clothes if driving.