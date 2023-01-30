Special Weather Statement issued January 30 at 10:06AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
Very cold temperatures will continue today through tomorrow
morning. Wind chill values of 20 to 30 below zero will be common
throughout most of the area again tonight. The coldest
temperatures and wind chill values are expected across lower
elevations of the Wind River and Green River basins.
Take precautions if spending time outside, and make sure to bring warm
clothes if driving.