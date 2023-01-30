Skip to Content
today at 7:36 AM
Published 11:31 PM

Wind Chill Warning issued January 30 at 11:31PM MST until January 31 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 50
below zero.

* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of
the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello,
Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert,
Heyburn, Oakley, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs,
Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor,
Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer,
Edie School, and Small.

* WHEN…Until 10AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 5 to 10 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

