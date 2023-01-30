Skip to Content
Wind Chill Warning issued January 30 at 11:31PM MST until January 31 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40
below zero.

* WHERE…Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St.
Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly,
Challis, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena, Hailey, Bellevue,
and Picabo.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

