Wind Chill Warning issued January 30 at 11:51AM MST until January 31 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Although temperatures and wind chill readings have
improved across portions of the area this morning, dangerous
wind chills are expected to continue across the Upper Snake
Plain and into portions of the eastern Highlands throughout the
afternoon and into the morning hours on Tuesday. Therefore, the
wind chill warning is being extended across this area. Further
to the south, wind chills have risen but will become dangerously
cold again tonight, despite not much wind expected area wide.
Wind chills as low as 30 below zero can be expected across the
Upper Snake Plain, Arco Desert, Upper Snake Highlands and into
the eastern highlands throughout the day and into Tuesday
morning. Wind chills as low as 15 to 25 below zero can be
expected during the overnight hours and into the morning hours
on Tuesday across the lower Snake Plain (including Blackfoot,
Pocatello, American Falls) and into the eastern Magic Valley and
towards Shoshone.
* WHERE…Shoshone, Carey, Pocatello, Blackfoot, Shelley, Fort
Hall, Burley, Rupert, Oakley, Victor, Challis, Stanley,
Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue, Malta, Rockland, McCammon, Downey,
Montpelier, Soda Springs, Grace, Wayan, and surrounding areas.
* WHEN…Until 10AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.