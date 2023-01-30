Wind Chill Warning issued January 30 at 11:51AM MST until January 31 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Although temperatures and wind chill readings have

improved across portions of the area this morning, dangerous

wind chills are expected to continue across the Upper Snake

Plain and into portions of the eastern Highlands throughout the

afternoon and into the morning hours on Tuesday. Therefore, the

wind chill warning is being extended across this area. Further

to the south, wind chills have risen but will become dangerously

cold again tonight, despite not much wind expected area wide.

Wind chills as low as 30 below zero can be expected across the

Upper Snake Plain, Arco Desert, Upper Snake Highlands and into

the eastern highlands throughout the day and into Tuesday

morning. Wind chills as low as 15 to 25 below zero can be

expected during the overnight hours and into the morning hours

on Tuesday across the lower Snake Plain (including Blackfoot,

Pocatello, American Falls) and into the eastern Magic Valley and

towards Shoshone.

* WHERE…Shoshone, Carey, Pocatello, Blackfoot, Shelley, Fort

Hall, Burley, Rupert, Oakley, Victor, Challis, Stanley,

Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue, Malta, Rockland, McCammon, Downey,

Montpelier, Soda Springs, Grace, Wayan, and surrounding areas.

* WHEN…Until 10AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.