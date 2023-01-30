Wind Chill Warning issued January 30 at 11:51AM MST until January 31 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills this afternoon and
continuing into Tuesday morning. Winds will generally be light
into tomorrow but even a light breeze with these cold
temperatures will create hazardous apparent temperatures. Wind
chills will hover around 10 below zero this afternoon and drop
into the 20 to 30 below zero range overnight and into the
morning hours on Tuesday.
* WHERE…Monida Pass, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, and Small.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 below
zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10
minutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.
A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and
strong winds will create dangerously low wind chill values. This
will result in frostbite and lead to hypothermia or death if
precautions are not taken.