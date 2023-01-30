Wind Chill Warning issued January 30 at 11:51AM MST until January 31 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills this afternoon and

continuing into Tuesday morning. Winds will generally be light

into tomorrow but even a light breeze with these cold

temperatures will create hazardous apparent temperatures. Wind

chills will hover around 10 below zero this afternoon and drop

into the 20 to 30 below zero range overnight and into the

morning hours on Tuesday.

* WHERE…Monida Pass, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, and Small.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 below

zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10

minutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.

A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and

strong winds will create dangerously low wind chill values. This

will result in frostbite and lead to hypothermia or death if

precautions are not taken.