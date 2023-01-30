Wind Chill Warning issued January 30 at 2:09AM MST until January 30 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low
as 40 below zero.
* WHERE…Shoshone, Carey, Pocatello, Blackfoot, Shelley, Fort
Hall, Burley, Rupert, Oakley, Victor, Challis, Stanley,
Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue, Malta, Rockland, McCammon, Downey,
Montpelier, Soda Springs, Grace, Wayan, and surrounding areas.
* WHEN…Until noon MST today.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.