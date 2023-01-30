Skip to Content
today at 10:12 AM
Published 2:25 AM

Wind Chill Warning issued January 30 at 2:25AM MST until January 30 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 35
to 45 below zero.

* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin Foothills and Upper Green
River Basin.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

National Weather Service

