Winter Storm Warning issued January 30 at 2:09AM MST until January 30 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills and areas of blowing snow
expected. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. Winds gusting as
high as 40 mph north of Dubois and west of Monteview. Winds will
gradually subside throughout the morning hours.
* WHERE…Monida Pass, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, and Small.
* WHEN…Until noon MST today.
* IMPACTS…Areas of blowing snow could reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. The
dangerously cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.