Special Weather Statement issued January 31 at 9:03AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Very cold temperatures will continue. Temperatures below
zero with Wind chill values of 15 to 25 below zero will be
common throughout most of the area.
* WHERE…Most of Western and Central Wyoming. The coldest
temperatures are expected across lower elevations of the Wind
River and Green River basins.
* WHEN…Through Wednesday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…If you must go outside, try to stay out of
the wind, and dress in several layers of loose fitting,
lightweight, warm clothing.