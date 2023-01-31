Special Weather Statement issued January 31 at 9:03AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Very cold temperatures will continue. Temperatures below

zero with Wind chill values of 15 to 25 below zero will be

common throughout most of the area.

* WHERE…Most of Western and Central Wyoming. The coldest

temperatures are expected across lower elevations of the Wind

River and Green River basins.

* WHEN…Through Wednesday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…If you must go outside, try to stay out of

the wind, and dress in several layers of loose fitting,

lightweight, warm clothing.