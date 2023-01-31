Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 9:03 AM

Special Weather Statement issued January 31 at 9:03AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Very cold temperatures will continue. Temperatures below
zero with Wind chill values of 15 to 25 below zero will be
common throughout most of the area.

* WHERE…Most of Western and Central Wyoming. The coldest
temperatures are expected across lower elevations of the Wind
River and Green River basins.

* WHEN…Through Wednesday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…If you must go outside, try to stay out of
the wind, and dress in several layers of loose fitting,
lightweight, warm clothing.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content