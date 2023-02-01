Wind Chill Warning issued February 1 at 5:10AM MST until February 1 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25
below zero.
* WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon, Dubois, Spencer,
Edie School, and Small.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.