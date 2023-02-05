Special Weather Statement issued February 5 at 12:18PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT..Snow showers. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches expected.

Locally higher amounts are possible near Alpine and Moran

Junction.

* WHERE…The Jackson and Star Valleys.

* WHEN…This afternoon through Monday morning, with the heaviest

showers expected later this afternoon into tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should watch for rapid changes in

visibility as well as slick and snow covered roads.