Special Weather Statement issued February 5 at 3:37AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT..Snow showers. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches expected.
Locally higher amounts are possible near Alpine and Moran
Junction.
* WHERE…The Jackson and Star Valleys.
* WHEN…This afternoon through Monday morning, with the heaviest
showers expected later this afternoon into tonight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should watch for rapid changes in
visibility as well as slick and snow covered roads.