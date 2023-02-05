Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 3:37 AM

Special Weather Statement issued February 5 at 3:37AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT..Snow showers. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches expected.
Locally higher amounts are possible near Alpine and Moran
Junction.

* WHERE…The Jackson and Star Valleys.

* WHEN…This afternoon through Monday morning, with the heaviest
showers expected later this afternoon into tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should watch for rapid changes in
visibility as well as slick and snow covered roads.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content