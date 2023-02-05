Winter Weather Advisory issued February 5 at 11:42AM MST until February 6 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches. Locally higher amounts possible in the Tetons and
higher terrain in southwest Yellowstone National Park.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Teton and Gros Ventre
Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Through Noon Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Backcountry enthusiasts including
snowmobilers can easily become disoriented and lost. Please
monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at
bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org, if your plans include travel
into the backcountry.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.